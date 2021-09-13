Puma (PUM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Puma (ETR: PUM) recently:

9/8/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

9/6/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/31/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/9/2021 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

8/2/2021 – Puma was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €124.00 ($145.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/30/2021 – Puma was given a new €114.60 ($134.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/23/2021 – Puma was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.30 ($118.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.30 ($118.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/16/2021 – Puma was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR:PUM opened at €106.45 ($125.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €95.36. Puma Se has a fifty-two week low of €69.32 ($81.55) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

