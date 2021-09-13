PSI Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,843. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

