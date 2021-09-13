PSI Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE SUN traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $37.27. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,994. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

