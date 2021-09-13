PSI Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PSI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. 19,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,201. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

