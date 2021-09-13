PSI Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 83,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,574,641. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

