PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.31. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,931. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

