PSI Advisors LLC Buys 578 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 12.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.00. 545,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,737,859. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

