Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 60,259 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 105,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.27. 5,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,393. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.