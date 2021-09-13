Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of PROSY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 546,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,708. The firm has a market cap of $140.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

