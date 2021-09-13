Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

