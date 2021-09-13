Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Prologis reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD opened at $133.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.89. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

