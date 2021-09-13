Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $20.98 on Monday, hitting $2,838.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,416.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

