Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Progenity has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.