Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $17.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $641.50. 68,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $305.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.