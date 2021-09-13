Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.62. 1,260,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,604,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

