Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Makes New Investment in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 754,763 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Maverix Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

MMX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Maverix Metals Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

