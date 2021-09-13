Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Decreased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

NASDAQ PFG traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.