Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.50.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

