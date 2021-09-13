Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

