Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Preferred Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of -22.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.