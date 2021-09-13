PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.