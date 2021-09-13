Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,925,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $171.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.44. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

