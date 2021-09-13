Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $33.14 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.23 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

