PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,424,000 after buying an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Olin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,514,000 after buying an additional 64,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLN. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.