PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $86,000.

BNDX opened at $57.52 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

