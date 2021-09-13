PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,524 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in YETI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

YETI stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

