PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST opened at $141.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.76. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

