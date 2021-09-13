PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $728,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,799 shares of company stock worth $11,431,171 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,849,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

