Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Plexus were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plexus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Plexus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,171,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $90.17 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

