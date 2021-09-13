PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $258.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $258.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $616.54 or 0.01368434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00486653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00347720 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002909 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001001 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

