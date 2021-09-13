PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $51.59 million and $727,927.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014103 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020939 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,018,707 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

