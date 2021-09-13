Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes $733,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.