Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.