Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $901,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,849.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,707.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,416.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

