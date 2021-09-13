Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $583,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 76,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $781,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

