Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after acquiring an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.