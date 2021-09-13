Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 529,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 196,850 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,059.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 22,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

