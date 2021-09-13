PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 50.4% Higher This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $4,598.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00146486 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,129,804 coins and its circulating supply is 61,352,335 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

