Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $128.85 or 0.00283898 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $401.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00157710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00044174 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

