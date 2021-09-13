pEOS Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $548.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00176795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.45 or 1.00201603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07143006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars.

