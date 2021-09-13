Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40,071.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,989. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

