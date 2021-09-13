Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 79.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

