Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
NYSE:PSO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 14,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.