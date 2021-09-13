Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. 14,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,257. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pearson by 42.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.