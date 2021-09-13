PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PaySign from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.32 on Friday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PaySign by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 206.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in PaySign by 138.8% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 215.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

