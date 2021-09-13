Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Paya stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,477. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Paya during the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,857 shares during the period.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

