Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 79.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK stock opened at $79.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.