Particl Trading Up 17.2% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Particl has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $19,323.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Particl has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00004002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00684279 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,552,767 coins and its circulating supply is 11,528,216 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

