Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report $3.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the highest is $3.77 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.42 billion to $15.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $16.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,075. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.15 and a 200 day moving average of $305.63. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

