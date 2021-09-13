Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$50.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 31,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 38.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.60. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$26.44 and a 1 year high of C$38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.6189686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.