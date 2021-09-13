Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $128.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock worth $595,644. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

